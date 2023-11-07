Nikita Kucherov and Cole Caufield are among the players with prop bets available when the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Montreal Canadiens meet at Bell Centre on Tuesday (at 7:00 PM ET).

Lightning vs. Canadiens Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Lightning vs. Canadiens Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning

Nikita Kucherov Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

1.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

Kucherov is one of Tampa Bay's leading contributors (20 total points), having amassed nine goals and 11 assists.

Kucherov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Maple Leafs Nov. 6 2 2 4 5 at Senators Nov. 4 1 4 5 5 at Blue Jackets Nov. 2 0 0 0 5 vs. Kraken Oct. 30 0 0 0 8 vs. Sharks Oct. 26 0 1 1 2

Brayden Point Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

Brayden Point has six goals and 10 assists to total 16 points (1.3 per game).

Point Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Maple Leafs Nov. 6 1 1 2 2 at Senators Nov. 4 3 1 4 5 at Blue Jackets Nov. 2 0 0 0 1 vs. Kraken Oct. 30 0 0 0 5 vs. Sharks Oct. 26 1 0 1 4

Victor Hedman Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)

0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

Victor Hedman has scored three goals and added 11 assists through 12 games for Tampa Bay.

Hedman Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Maple Leafs Nov. 6 1 2 3 2 at Senators Nov. 4 1 1 2 1 at Blue Jackets Nov. 2 0 0 0 2 vs. Kraken Oct. 30 0 0 0 2 vs. Sharks Oct. 26 0 2 2 1

NHL Props Today: Montreal Canadiens

Cole Caufield Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Caufield has scored four goals (0.4 per game) and collected seven assists (0.6 per game), contributing to the Montreal offense with 11 total points (1.0 per game). He takes 4.3 shots per game, shooting 8.5%.

Caufield Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blues Nov. 4 0 1 1 7 at Coyotes Nov. 2 0 0 0 3 at Golden Knights Oct. 30 0 1 1 5 vs. Jets Oct. 28 0 0 0 5 vs. Blue Jackets Oct. 26 1 2 3 8

Sean Monahan Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -111)

0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

Sean Monahan has collected 10 points this season, with six goals and four assists.

Monahan Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blues Nov. 4 0 1 1 1 at Coyotes Nov. 2 1 0 1 6 at Golden Knights Oct. 30 1 0 1 4 vs. Jets Oct. 28 1 0 1 2 vs. Blue Jackets Oct. 26 1 0 1 4

