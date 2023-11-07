Will Luke Glendening Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on November 7?
On Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Lightning match up against the Montreal Canadiens. Is Luke Glendening going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Luke Glendening score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)
Glendening stats and insights
- In one of 12 games this season, Glendening scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not played against the Canadiens yet this season.
- Glendening has zero points on the power play.
- Glendening averages 0.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 20.0%.
Canadiens defensive stats
- The Canadiens have conceded 37 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.
Lightning vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
