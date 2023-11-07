The New York Rangers (8-2-1, second place in Eastern Conference) will host the Detroit Red Wings (7-4-1, fourth) on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, in a battle featuring two of the top squads in the conference.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can watch on TNT and Max as the Rangers square off against the Red Wings.

Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Rangers vs Red Wings Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rangers Stats & Trends

The Rangers have allowed 23 total goals (just 2.1 per game), ranking first in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The Rangers' 34 total goals (3.1 per game) make them the 18th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Over on the defensive side, the Rangers have given up 22 goals (2.2 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 29 goals over that span.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rangers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Artemi Panarin 11 6 12 18 7 1 0% Adam Fox 10 3 8 11 5 3 - Chris Kreider 11 8 2 10 5 3 29.4% Mika Zibanejad 11 2 7 9 6 4 51.2% K'Andre Miller 11 1 6 7 2 7 -

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Red Wings Stats & Trends

The Red Wings concede 3.1 goals per game (37 in total), 17th in the league.

With 45 goals (3.8 per game), the Red Wings have the NHL's fourth-best offense.

Over on the defensive side, the Red Wings have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have scored 36 goals during that time.

Red Wings Key Players