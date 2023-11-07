On Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Lightning match up against the Montreal Canadiens. Is Tanner Jeannot going to score a goal in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Tanner Jeannot score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

Jeannot stats and insights

  • In two of 12 games this season, Jeannot has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • He has not played against the Canadiens yet this season.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Jeannot averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.5%.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • The Canadiens are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 37 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Lightning vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
  Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

