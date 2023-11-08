The No. 10 Florida Atlantic Owls (0-0) take on the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. The matchup airs on Barstool Sports.

Florida Atlantic vs. Loyola Chicago Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: Barstool Sports

Florida Atlantic Stats Insights

The Owls shot 46.6% from the field last season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 45.1% the Ramblers allowed to opponents.

Florida Atlantic went 18-1 when it shot better than 45.1% from the field.

The Ramblers ranked 343rd in rebounding in college basketball, the Owls finished 13th.

Last year, the Owls put up 77.8 points per game, 5.3 more points than the 72.5 the Ramblers allowed.

Florida Atlantic went 21-1 last season when scoring more than 72.5 points.

Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison

Florida Atlantic scored 82.1 points per game last season in home games, which was 6.2 more points than it averaged away from home (75.9).

When playing at home, the Owls gave up 3.3 fewer points per game (64.2) than when playing on the road (67.5).

In terms of total three-pointers made, Florida Atlantic performed better in home games last year, making 10.4 per game, compared to 9.9 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, it produced a 37.7% three-point percentage at home and a 38% clip away from home.

Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule