The Florida Atlantic Owls face the Loyola Chicago Ramblers on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on Barstool Sports.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida Atlantic vs. Loyola Chicago matchup in this article.

Florida Atlantic vs. Loyola Chicago Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: Barstool Sports

Florida Atlantic vs. Loyola Chicago Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida Atlantic Moneyline Loyola Chicago Moneyline BetMGM Florida Atlantic (-4.5) 143.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Florida Atlantic (-4.5) 143.5 -205 +168 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Florida Atlantic vs. Loyola Chicago Betting Trends (2022-23)

Florida Atlantic covered 23 times in 34 chances against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 19 times in Owls games.

Loyola Chicago went 9-19-0 ATS last season.

A total of 15 of the Ramblers' games last year hit the over.

Florida Atlantic Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5000

+5000 Florida Atlantic has a 2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

