Ahead of Week 11 of the college football season, let's dig into our freshly updated power rankings, which break down how each team in the MAC compares to the competition.

MAC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. Toledo

Current Record: 8-1 | Projected Record: 10-1

8-1 | 10-1 Odds to Win MAC: -225

-225 Overall Rank: 53rd

53rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 126th

126th Last Game: W 31-13 vs Buffalo

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Eastern Michigan

Eastern Michigan Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8

7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

2. Miami (OH)

Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 9-2

7-2 | 9-2 Odds to Win MAC: +240

+240 Overall Rank: 57th

57th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 123rd

123rd Last Game: W 30-16 vs Ohio

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Akron

Akron Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

3. Ohio

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 8-3

6-3 | 8-3 Odds to Win MAC: +1600

+1600 Overall Rank: 76th

76th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 119th

119th Last Game: L 30-16 vs Miami (OH)

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Buffalo

@ Buffalo Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 7

7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 7 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

4. Bowling Green

Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 6-5

5-4 | 6-5 Odds to Win MAC: +6600

+6600 Overall Rank: 84th

84th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 87th

87th Last Game: W 24-21 vs Ball State

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Kent State

@ Kent State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

5. Northern Illinois

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 7-4

4-5 | 7-4 Odds to Win MAC: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 98th

98th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 127th

127th Last Game: L 37-31 vs Central Michigan

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Ball State

Ball State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 7

7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 7 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

6. Buffalo

Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 4-7

3-6 | 4-7 Odds to Win MAC: +2000

+2000 Overall Rank: 105th

105th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 115th

115th Last Game: L 31-13 vs Toledo

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Ohio

Ohio Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 7

7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 7 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

7. Western Michigan

Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 3-8

3-6 | 3-8 Odds to Win MAC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 109th

109th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 103rd

103rd Last Game: W 45-21 vs Eastern Michigan

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Central Michigan

Central Michigan Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 7

7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 7 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

8. Central Michigan

Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 4-7

5-4 | 4-7 Odds to Win MAC: +5000

+5000 Overall Rank: 112th

112th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 120th

120th Last Game: W 37-31 vs Northern Illinois

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Western Michigan

@ Western Michigan Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 7

7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 7 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

9. Eastern Michigan

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 4-7

4-5 | 4-7 Odds to Win MAC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 126th

126th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 132nd

132nd Last Game: L 45-21 vs Western Michigan

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Toledo

@ Toledo Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8

7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

10. Ball State

Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 2-9

2-7 | 2-9 Odds to Win MAC: +40000

+40000 Overall Rank: 129th

129th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 97th

97th Last Game: L 24-21 vs Bowling Green

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Northern Illinois

@ Northern Illinois Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 7

7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 7 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

11. Akron

Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 1-10

2-7 | 1-10 Odds to Win MAC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 131st

131st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 131st

131st Last Game: W 31-27 vs Kent State

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Miami (OH)

@ Miami (OH) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

12. Kent State

Current Record: 1-8 | Projected Record: 0-11

1-8 | 0-11 Odds to Win MAC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 133rd

133rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 113th

113th Last Game: L 31-27 vs Akron

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Bowling Green

Bowling Green Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

