Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Okaloosa County Today - November 8
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Okaloosa County, Florida today by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Okaloosa County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Fort Walton Beach High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 8
- Location: Fort Walton Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
