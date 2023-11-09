Will Anthony Cirelli Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on November 9?
Will Anthony Cirelli score a goal when the Tampa Bay Lightning square off against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.
Will Anthony Cirelli score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)
Cirelli stats and insights
- In one of 13 games this season, Cirelli scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Blackhawks.
- Cirelli has zero points on the power play.
- Cirelli's shooting percentage is 5.0%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- The Blackhawks have given up 38 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.8 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.
Cirelli recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/7/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|17:40
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/6/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|15:17
|Away
|L 6-5 OT
|11/4/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|18:33
|Away
|W 6-4
|11/2/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|19:27
|Away
|L 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|18:01
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/26/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|16:26
|Home
|W 6-0
|10/24/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|21:50
|Home
|W 3-0
|10/21/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|20:50
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/19/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|17:36
|Home
|W 4-3
|10/17/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|18:02
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
Lightning vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
