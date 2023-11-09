The Tampa Bay Lightning, Brandon Hagel among them, meet the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, at Amalie Arena. Does a wager on Hagel interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Brandon Hagel vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSUN

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Hagel Season Stats Insights

Hagel's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:56 per game on the ice, is +1.

Hagel has scored a goal in six of 13 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In nine of 13 games this year, Hagel has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Hagel has posted an assist in a game six times this season in 13 games played, including multiple assists once.

Hagel's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 60.6% that he hits the over.

There is a 41.7% chance of Hagel having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Hagel Stats vs. the Blackhawks

On defense, the Blackhawks are allowing 38 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.

The team has the league's 29th-ranked goal differential (-12).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 13 Games 2 14 Points 3 7 Goals 2 7 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.