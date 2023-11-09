How to Watch Florida A&M vs. Nebraska on TV or Live Stream - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-0) face the Florida A&M Rattlers (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on B1G+.
Florida A&M vs. Nebraska Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska
- TV: B1G+
How to Watch Other SWAC Games
Florida A&M Stats Insights
- The Rattlers shot at a 38.7% clip from the field last season, 3.8 percentage points fewer than the 42.5% shooting opponents of the Cornhuskers averaged.
- Florida A&M went 4-4 when it shot better than 42.5% from the field.
- The Cornhuskers ranked 297th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Rattlers ranked 195th.
- The Rattlers put up an average of 58.6 points per game last year, 11.3 fewer points than the 69.9 the Cornhuskers gave up.
- Florida A&M put together a 3-1 record last season in games it scored more than 69.9 points.
Florida A&M Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Florida A&M scored 60.1 points per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged away (57.7).
- At home, the Rattlers gave up 62.6 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 74.5.
- Beyond the arc, Florida A&M sunk fewer treys away (5.6 per game) than at home (6.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (31.2%) than at home (31.6%) too.
Florida A&M Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|@ Creighton
|L 105-54
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|11/9/2023
|@ Nebraska
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Florida
|-
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|11/20/2023
|Oregon
|-
|Al Lawson Center
