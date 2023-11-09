The Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-0) face the Florida A&M Rattlers (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on B1G+.

Florida A&M vs. Nebraska Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska TV: B1G+

How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Florida A&M Stats Insights

The Rattlers shot at a 38.7% clip from the field last season, 3.8 percentage points fewer than the 42.5% shooting opponents of the Cornhuskers averaged.

Florida A&M went 4-4 when it shot better than 42.5% from the field.

The Cornhuskers ranked 297th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Rattlers ranked 195th.

The Rattlers put up an average of 58.6 points per game last year, 11.3 fewer points than the 69.9 the Cornhuskers gave up.

Florida A&M put together a 3-1 record last season in games it scored more than 69.9 points.

Florida A&M Home & Away Comparison

At home, Florida A&M scored 60.1 points per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged away (57.7).

At home, the Rattlers gave up 62.6 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 74.5.

Beyond the arc, Florida A&M sunk fewer treys away (5.6 per game) than at home (6.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (31.2%) than at home (31.6%) too.

Florida A&M Upcoming Schedule