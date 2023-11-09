The Florida A&M Rattlers (0-1) go up against the Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-0) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on B1G+.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Nebraska vs. Florida A&M matchup.

Florida A&M vs. Nebraska Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska How to Watch on TV: B1G+

Florida A&M vs. Nebraska Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Florida A&M vs. Nebraska Betting Trends (2022-23)

Florida A&M went 12-10-0 ATS last season.

The Rattlers were an underdog by 25.5 points or more three times last year, and covered the spread in two of those games.

Nebraska went 12-17-0 ATS last season.

The Cornhuskers and their opponents combined to go over the point total 14 out of 29 times last season.

