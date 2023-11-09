The Florida A&M Rattlers (0-1) face the Middle Tennessee Raiders (1-0) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Murphy Athletic Center. It tips at 11:30 AM ET.

Florida A&M Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET
  • Where: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
Florida A&M vs. Middle Tennessee 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Rattlers averaged just 1.6 more points per game last year (59.0) than the Raiders gave up (57.4).
  • Florida A&M went 5-13 last season when allowing fewer than 73.4 points.
  • Last year, the 73.4 points per game the Raiders put up were only 2.4 more points than the Rattlers allowed (71.0).
  • When Middle Tennessee totaled more than 71.0 points last season, it went 15-1.

Florida A&M Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 @ Tennessee L 93-64 Thompson-Boling Arena
11/9/2023 @ Middle Tennessee - Murphy Athletic Center
11/13/2023 @ Florida - Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
11/20/2023 Cal - Al Lawson Center

