How to Watch the Florida A&M vs. Middle Tennessee Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:58 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The Florida A&M Rattlers (0-1) face the Middle Tennessee Raiders (1-0) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Murphy Athletic Center. It tips at 11:30 AM ET.
Florida A&M Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET
- Where: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Florida A&M vs. Middle Tennessee 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Rattlers averaged just 1.6 more points per game last year (59.0) than the Raiders gave up (57.4).
- Florida A&M went 5-13 last season when allowing fewer than 73.4 points.
- Last year, the 73.4 points per game the Raiders put up were only 2.4 more points than the Rattlers allowed (71.0).
- When Middle Tennessee totaled more than 71.0 points last season, it went 15-1.
Florida A&M Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|@ Tennessee
|L 93-64
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ Middle Tennessee
|-
|Murphy Athletic Center
|11/13/2023
|@ Florida
|-
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|11/20/2023
|Cal
|-
|Al Lawson Center
