The Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-0) and the Florida A&M Rattlers (0-1) meet in a matchup with no set line at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on B1G+.

Florida A&M vs. Nebraska Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rattlers Betting Records & Stats

Florida A&M's games went over the point total seven out of 23 times last year.

The Rattlers had 12 wins in 29 games against the spread last season.

Florida A&M sported a 12-10-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 12-17-0 mark from Nebraska.

Florida A&M vs. Nebraska Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nebraska 68.0 126.6 69.9 139.9 138.2 Florida A&M 58.6 126.6 70.0 139.9 130.8

Additional Florida A&M Insights & Trends

The Rattlers put up an average of 58.6 points per game last year, 11.3 fewer points than the 69.9 the Cornhuskers allowed to opponents.

When it scored more than 69.9 points last season, Florida A&M went 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

Florida A&M vs. Nebraska Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nebraska 12-17-0 14-15-0 Florida A&M 12-10-0 7-16-0

Florida A&M vs. Nebraska Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Nebraska Florida A&M 11-4 Home Record 4-7 4-8 Away Record 3-15 9-5-0 Home ATS Record 3-6-0 2-9-0 Away ATS Record 9-4-0 70.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 60.1 65.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 57.7 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-7-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

