Thursday's contest features the Florida Gators (1-0) and the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (0-1) facing off at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 91-64 win for heavily favored Florida according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on November 9.

Their last time out, the Gators won on Monday 82-65 over North Florida.

Florida vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida

Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida How to Watch on TV: SEC Network +

Florida vs. Bethune-Cookman Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida 91, Bethune-Cookman 64

Florida Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Gators had a +18 scoring differential last season, putting up 68.9 points per game (101st in college basketball) and allowing 68.4 (280th in college basketball).

Florida's offense was less effective in SEC games last season, scoring 63.9 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 68.9 PPG.

The Gators averaged 74.3 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 11.4 more points than they averaged in away games (62.9).

At home, Florida ceded 7.2 fewer points per game (64.4) than in road games (71.6).

