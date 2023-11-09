The Tarleton State Texans (0-1) face the Florida International Panthers (0-1) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Florida International vs. Tarleton State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Florida International Stats Insights

  • The Panthers made 46.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.2 percentage points higher than the Texans allowed to their opponents (44.4%).
  • Florida International had a 13-9 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.4% from the field.
  • The Panthers were the 335th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Texans ranked 347th.
  • Last year, the Panthers recorded 5.2 more points per game (73.1) than the Texans allowed (67.9).
  • When Florida International scored more than 67.9 points last season, it went 11-9.

Florida International Home & Away Comparison

  • Florida International put up 78.1 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 66 points per game away from home, a difference of 12.1 points per contest.
  • The Panthers surrendered 74.3 points per game last season at home, which was 1.5 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (75.8).
  • At home, Florida International drained 0.9 more treys per game (7.2) than in road games (6.3). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (33.9%) compared to in road games (30.7%).

Florida International Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ UCF L 85-62 Addition Financial Arena
11/9/2023 Tarleton State - Ocean Bank Convocation Center
11/13/2023 @ Miami (FL) - Watsco Center
11/15/2023 @ Houston Christian - Sharp Gymnasium

