Thursday's game between the Florida State Seminoles (1-0) and the Tennessee Volunteers (1-0) at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 81-78, with Florida State securing the victory. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on November 9.

In their last outing on Monday, the Seminoles earned a 99-63 victory against Charleston Southern.

Florida State vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida

How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Florida State vs. Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida State 81, Tennessee 78

Florida State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Seminoles' +408 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 12.4 points per game) was a result of putting up 79.3 points per game (ninth in college basketball) while allowing 66.9 per contest (245th in college basketball).

In conference games, Florida State tallied fewer points per contest (76.2) than its season average (79.3).

The Seminoles averaged 86.3 points per game when playing at home last season. When playing on the road, they averaged 74.8 points per contest.

In 2022-23, Florida State allowed 60.2 points per game at home. In road games, it allowed 73.3.

