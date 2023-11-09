Thursday's game between the Florida State Seminoles (1-0) and the Tennessee Volunteers (1-0) at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 81-78, with Florida State securing the victory. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on November 9.

In their last game on Monday, the Seminoles earned a 99-63 victory over Charleston Southern.

Florida State vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida

ESPN2

Watch this game on Fubo

Florida State vs. Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida State 81, Tennessee 78

Florida State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Seminoles outscored opponents by 12.4 points per game last season (posting 79.3 points per game, ninth in college basketball, and conceding 66.9 per contest, 245th in college basketball) and had a +408 scoring differential.

In conference matchups, Florida State scored fewer points per game (76.2) than its season average (79.3).

The Seminoles put up 86.3 points per game at home last year, compared to 74.8 points per game on the road, a difference of 11.5 points per contest.

When playing at home, Florida State ceded 13.1 fewer points per game (60.2) than away from home (73.3).

