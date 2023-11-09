The Florida State Seminoles (1-0) face the Tennessee Volunteers (1-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on ESPN2.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game

Florida State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Florida State vs. Tennessee 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Volunteers scored an average of 77.1 points per game last year, 10.2 more points than the 66.9 the Seminoles allowed.

When Tennessee gave up fewer than 79.3 points last season, it went 21-6.

Last year, the Seminoles scored 79.3 points per game, 13.4 more points than the 65.9 the Volunteers allowed.

When Florida State scored more than 65.9 points last season, it went 22-6.

The Seminoles made 39.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was the same as the Volunteers allowed to their opponents.

The Volunteers shot at a 43.3% clip from the field last season, 3.9 percentage points above the 39.4% shooting opponents of the Seminoles averaged.

