The Florida State Seminoles (1-0) play the Tennessee Volunteers (1-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on ESPN2.

Florida State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida

TV: ESPN2

Florida State vs. Tennessee 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Volunteers' 77.1 points per game last year were 10.2 more points than the 66.9 the Seminoles gave up.

Tennessee had a 21-6 record last season when giving up fewer than 79.3 points.

Last year, the Seminoles averaged 13.4 more points per game (79.3) than the Volunteers gave up (65.9).

Florida State had a 22-6 record last season when scoring more than 65.9 points.

The Seminoles made 39.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was the same as the Volunteers allowed to their opponents.

The Volunteers shot at a 43.3% rate from the field last season, 3.9 percentage points above the 39.4% shooting opponents of the Seminoles averaged.

Florida State Schedule