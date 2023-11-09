The Orlando Magic, Goga Bitadze included, match up versus the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday at 9:30 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, a 117-102 loss to the Mavericks, Bitadze totaled seven points, six rebounds and two steals.

Now let's break down Bitadze's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Goga Bitadze Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Points Prop: Over 8.5 (-115)

Over 8.5 (-115) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (-130)

Hawks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Hawks were 25th in the NBA last season, allowing 118.1 points per game.

The Hawks allowed 44.1 rebounds on average last season, 19th in the league.

Conceding an average of 26.0 assists last season, the Hawks were the 22nd-ranked team in the NBA.

The Hawks were the eighth-ranked team in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, conceding 11.9 makes per contest.

