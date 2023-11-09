Southeast Division opponents face one another when the Atlanta Hawks (4-3) travel to face the Orlando Magic (4-3) at Mexico City Arena, starting on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET. It's the first matchup between the teams this season.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Hawks vs. Magic matchup.

Hawks vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSFL, and BSSE

NBA TV, BSFL, and BSSE Location: Mexico City, Mexico

Mexico City, Mexico Venue: Mexico City Arena

Hawks vs. Magic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Hawks Moneyline Magic Moneyline BetMGM Hawks (-2.5) 232.5 -140 +115 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Hawks (-3) 231 -152 +128 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Hawks vs Magic Additional Info

Hawks vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Hawks are outscoring opponents by 5.3 points per game with a +37 scoring differential overall. They put up 122 points per game (second in the NBA) and allow 116.7 per outing (22nd in the league).

The Magic outscore opponents by 3.2 points per game (posting 108.6 points per game, 23rd in league, and conceding 105.4 per contest, third in NBA) and have a +22 scoring differential.

The teams average 230.6 points per game combined, 1.9 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Combined, these teams allow 222.1 points per game, 10.4 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Atlanta has put together a 3-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

Orlando has covered five times in seven matchups with a spread this season.

Hawks and Magic NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Hawks +10000 +4000 - Magic +40000 +10000 -

