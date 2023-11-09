Southeast Division opponents square off when the Atlanta Hawks (4-3) visit the Orlando Magic (4-3) at Mexico City Arena, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The Magic are 3.5-point underdogs in the game, the first matchup between the squads this season.

Magic vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSFL, and BSSE

NBA TV, BSFL, and BSSE

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Mexico City, Mexico

Mexico City, Mexico Venue: Mexico City Arena

Magic vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction: Hawks 114 - Magic 112

Magic vs Hawks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Magic vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Magic (+ 3.5)

Magic (+ 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Hawks (-2.4)

Hawks (-2.4) Pick OU: Under (232.5)



Under (232.5) Computer Predicted Total: 226.4

The Magic have a 5-2-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 3-4-0 mark of the Hawks.

Atlanta hasn't covered the spread as a 3.5-point favorite or more this season, while Orlando covers as an underdog of 3.5 or more 66.7% of the time.

Orlando and its opponents have eclipsed the total 14.3% of the time this season (one out of seven). That's less often than Atlanta and its opponents have (four out of seven).

The Hawks have a .500 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (1-1) this season, higher than the .250 winning percentage for the Magic as a moneyline underdog (1-3).

Magic Performance Insights

Offensively, the Magic are the 24th-ranked squad in the league (108.6 points per game). On defense, they are third-best (105.4 points conceded per game).

In 2023-24, Orlando is 11th in the NBA in rebounds (45.4 per game) and best in rebounds conceded (40.1).

The Magic are 16th in the NBA in assists (25.0 per game) in 2023-24.

In 2023-24, Orlando is 23rd in the NBA in turnovers committed (15.3 per game) and third-best in turnovers forced (16.7).

The Magic are the fourth-worst squad in the NBA in 3-pointers made (9.9 per game) and fourth-worst in 3-point percentage (31.9%).

