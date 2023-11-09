The Atlanta Hawks (4-3) hit the road in Southeast Division play against the Orlando Magic (4-3) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET. The Hawks are 3.5-point favorites in the game, the first matchup between the teams this season.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Magic vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSFL, and BSSE

NBA TV, BSFL, and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Mexico City, Mexico

Mexico City, Mexico Venue: Mexico City Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Magic vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction: Hawks 114 - Magic 112

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Magic vs Hawks Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Magic vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Magic (+ 3.5)

Magic (+ 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Hawks (-2.4)

Hawks (-2.4) Pick OU: Under (232.5)



Under (232.5) Computer Predicted Total: 226.4

The Hawks (3-4-0 ATS) have covered the spread 42.9% of the time, 28.5% less often than the Magic (5-2-0) this season.

Atlanta hasn't covered the spread as a 3.5-point favorite or more this season, while Orlando covers as an underdog of 3.5 or more 66.7% of the time.

When it comes to topping the point total in 2023-24, Atlanta does it better (57.1% of the time) than Orlando (14.3%).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Magic are 1-3, while the Hawks are 1-1 as moneyline favorites.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Magic with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Magic Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Magic are 24th in the NBA offensively (108.6 points scored per game) and third-best on defense (105.4 points allowed).

On the boards, Orlando is 11th in the league in rebounds (45.4 per game). It is best in rebounds conceded (40.1 per game).

At 25 assists per game, the Magic are 17th in the league.

In terms of turnovers, Orlando is 23rd in the NBA in committing them (15.3 per game). It is third-best in forcing them (16.7 per game).

Beyond the arc, the Magic are fourth-worst in the league in 3-pointers made per game (9.9). And they are fourth-worst in 3-point percentage at 31.9%.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.