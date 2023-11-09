The Atlanta Hawks (4-3) hit the road in Southeast Division action against the Orlando Magic (4-3) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET. The Hawks are 3.5-point favorites in the game, the first matchup between the teams this season.

Magic vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSFL, and BSSE

NBA TV, BSFL, and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Mexico City, Mexico

Mexico City, Mexico Venue: Mexico City Arena

Magic vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction: Hawks 115 - Magic 112

Magic vs Hawks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Magic vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Magic (+ 3.5)

Magic (+ 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Hawks (-3.4)

Hawks (-3.4) Pick OU: Under (231.5)



Under (231.5) Computer Predicted Total: 226.4

The Hawks have had less success against the spread than the Magic this year, recording an ATS record of 3-4-0, as opposed to the 5-2-0 mark of the Magic.

Atlanta hasn't covered the spread as a 3.5-point favorite or more this season, while Orlando covers as an underdog of 3.5 or more 66.7% of the time.

Atlanta's games have gone over the total 57.1% of the time this season (four out of seven), which is more often than Orlando's games have (one out of seven).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Hawks are 1-1, while the Magic are 1-3 as moneyline underdogs.

Magic Performance Insights

Offensively, the Magic are the 24th-ranked team in the NBA (108.6 points per game). On defense, they are third-best (105.4 points allowed per game).

On the glass, Orlando is 11th in the league in rebounds (45.4 per game). It is best in rebounds allowed (40.1 per game).

At 25 assists per game, the Magic are 17th in the league.

In 2023-24, Orlando is 23rd in the NBA in turnovers committed (15.3 per game) and third-best in turnovers forced (16.7).

The Magic are the fourth-worst team in the league in 3-pointers made (9.9 per game) and fourth-worst in 3-point percentage (31.9%).

