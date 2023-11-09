Southeast Division opponents square off when the Atlanta Hawks (4-3) visit the Orlando Magic (4-3) at Mexico City Arena, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The Magic are 3.5-point underdogs in the game, the first matchup between the teams this season.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Magic vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSFL, and BSSE

NBA TV, BSFL, and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Mexico City, Mexico

Mexico City, Mexico Venue: Mexico City Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Magic vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction: Hawks 115 - Magic 112

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Magic vs Hawks Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Magic vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Magic (+ 3.5)

Magic (+ 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Hawks (-3.4)

Hawks (-3.4) Pick OU: Under (232.5)



Under (232.5) Computer Predicted Total: 226.4

The Magic sport a 5-2-0 ATS record this season compared to the 3-4-0 mark from the Hawks.

Atlanta hasn't covered the spread as a 3.5-point favorite or more this season, while Orlando covers as an underdog of 3.5 or more 66.7% of the time.

Atlanta and its opponents have gone over the total 57.1% of the time this season (four out of seven). That's more often than Orlando and its opponents have (one out of seven).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Magic are 1-3, while the Hawks are 1-1 as moneyline favorites.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Magic with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Magic Performance Insights

On offense, the Magic are the 24th-ranked squad in the NBA (108.6 points per game). Defensively, they are third-best (105.4 points allowed per game).

Orlando is 11th in the NBA in rebounds per game (45.4) and best in rebounds conceded (40.1).

At 25 assists per game, the Magic are 17th in the NBA.

Orlando is 23rd in the league in turnovers per game (15.3) and third-best in turnovers forced (16.7).

Beyond the arc, the Magic are fourth-worst in the league in 3-pointers made per game (9.9). And they are fourth-worst in 3-point percentage at 31.9%.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.