The Atlanta Hawks (4-3) visit the Orlando Magic (4-3) in a matchup of Southeast Division teams at Mexico City Arena, starting at 9:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The Hawks are 2.5-point favorites in the game, the first matchup between the teams this season. The over/under for the matchup is set at 232.5.

Hawks vs. Magic Odds & Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Mexico City Arena in Mexico City, Mexico

Mexico City Arena in Mexico City, Mexico TV: NBA TV, BSFL, and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Hawks -2.5 232.5

Hawks Betting Records & Stats

Atlanta's seven games this season have gone over this contest's total of 232.5 points five times.

Atlanta has an average point total of 238.7 in its outings this year, 6.2 more points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Hawks have put together a 3-4-0 record against the spread.

Atlanta has split the two games it has played as a favorite this season.

Atlanta has played as a favorite of -140 or more twice this season and split those games.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Hawks.

Hawks vs Magic Additional Info

Hawks vs. Magic Over/Under Stats

Games Over 232.5 % of Games Over 232.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Hawks 5 71.4% 122 230.6 116.7 222.1 236.2 Magic 0 0% 108.6 230.6 105.4 222.1 222.4

Additional Hawks Insights & Trends

The 122 points per game the Hawks record are 16.6 more points than the Magic give up (105.4).

When Atlanta totals more than 105.4 points, it is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

Hawks vs. Magic Betting Splits

Hawks and Magic Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hawks 3-4 0-2 4-3 Magic 5-2 2-1 1-6

Hawks vs. Magic Point Insights

Hawks Magic 122 Points Scored (PG) 108.6 2 NBA Rank (PPG) 23 3-4 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 1-0 4-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 1-0 116.7 Points Allowed (PG) 105.4 23 NBA Rank (PAPG) 3 1-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 5-2 1-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 4-3

