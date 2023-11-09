Player prop bet odds for Trae Young, Franz Wagner and others are listed when the Atlanta Hawks visit the Orlando Magic at Mexico City Arena on Thursday at 9:30 PM ET.

Hawks vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSFL, and BSSE

Location: Mexico City, Mexico

Mexico City, Mexico Venue: Mexico City Arena

Hawks vs Magic Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -118) 2.5 (Over: -149) 10.5 (Over: +114) 2.5 (Over: +140)

Thursday's over/under for Young is 23.5 points. That's 2.2 more than his season average of 21.3.

His per-game rebound average -- two -- is 0.5 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Thursday's game (2.5).

Young has averaged 10 assists per game, 0.5 fewer than Thursday's assist over/under (10.5).

Young's 1.8 made three-pointers per game is 0.7 fewer than his over/under in Thursday's game (2.5).

Dejounte Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -122) 5.5 (Over: +106) 1.5 (Over: -161)

The 21.5-point over/under set for Dejounte Murray on Thursday is 0.2 higher than his scoring average on the season.

His rebounding average -- 4.3 per game -- is 0.2 less than his prop bet in Thursday's game (4.5).

Murray's assist average -- 5.5 per game -- is the same as Thursday's prop bet.

He has knocked down one three-pointer per game, 0.5 less than his prop bet total on Thursday.

Jalen Johnson Props

PTS REB 12.5 (Over: +100) 7.5 (Over: -122)

The 12.5-point over/under set for Jalen Johnson on Thursday is 2.0 lower than his scoring average of 14.5.

His rebounding average -- seven -- is 0.5 lower than his over/under on Thursday.

NBA Props Today: Orlando Magic

Franz Wagner Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: -120) 3.5 (Over: +116) 1.5 (Over: -161)

The 21 points Wagner scores per game are 0.5 more than his prop total on Thursday.

He averages the same number of rebounds as his over/under for Thursday's game (4.5).

Wagner's assist average -- 2.5 -- is 1.0 lower than Thursday's over/under (3.5).

Wagner's three three-pointers made per game is 1.5 more than his over/under on Thursday.

