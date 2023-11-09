Thursday's game at Watsco Center has the Miami Hurricanes (0-0) squaring off against the Jacksonville Dolphins (1-0) at 11:00 AM ET (on November 9). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 77-53 victory as our model heavily favors Miami (FL).

The Dolphins are coming off of a 66-47 victory over Warner in their most recent outing on Tuesday.

Jacksonville vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida How to Watch on TV: ACC Network X

Jacksonville vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction

Prediction: Miami (FL) 77, Jacksonville 53

Jacksonville Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Dolphins had a -20 scoring differential last season, putting up 62.5 points per game (233rd in college basketball) and giving up 63.3 (148th in college basketball).

Jacksonville averaged 4.4 fewer points in ASUN play (58.1) than overall (62.5).

The Dolphins put up more points at home (66.8 per game) than away (58.7) last season.

Jacksonville allowed fewer points at home (58.4 per game) than away (68.7) last season.

