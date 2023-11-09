The Jacksonville Dolphins (1-0) go up against the Miami Hurricanes (0-0) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Watsco Center. It tips at 11:00 AM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jacksonville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida TV: ACC Network X

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Jacksonville vs. Miami (FL) 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Dolphins' 62.5 points per game last year were only 1.1 fewer points than the 63.6 the Hurricanes allowed.

Jacksonville went 10-8 last season when allowing fewer than 69.6 points.

Last year, the Hurricanes put up 69.6 points per game, 6.3 more points than the 63.3 the Dolphins gave up.

When Miami (FL) scored more than 63.3 points last season, it went 14-6.

The Hurricanes made 40.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 6.7 percentage points lower than the Dolphins allowed to their opponents (47.5%).

The Dolphins shot 35.1% from the field, 6.6% lower than the 41.7% the Hurricanes' opponents shot last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jacksonville Schedule