How to Watch the Lightning vs. Blackhawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Lightning (off a victory in their last game) and the Chicago Blackhawks (off a defeat) will meet on Thursday at Amalie Arena in Tampa.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
You can watch the Lightning attempt to take down the Blackhawks on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSUN.
Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Lightning vs Blackhawks Additional Info
|Lightning vs Blackhawks Odds/Over/Under
|Lightning vs Blackhawks Prediction
|Lightning vs Blackhawks Betting Trends & Stats
|Lightning vs Blackhawks Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Lightning Stats & Trends
- The Lightning rank 28th in goals against, giving up 45 total goals (3.5 per game) in league action.
- The Lightning's 50 total goals (3.8 per game) make them the third-best scoring team in the NHL.
- In the past 10 games, the Lightning have claimed 55.0% of the possible points with a 5-1-4 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Lightning have allowed 30 goals (3.0 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.9 goals-per-game average (39 total) over that stretch.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Lightning Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nikita Kucherov
|13
|10
|12
|22
|12
|5
|0%
|Brayden Point
|13
|6
|11
|17
|2
|3
|48.9%
|Victor Hedman
|13
|3
|13
|16
|12
|3
|-
|Brandon Hagel
|13
|7
|7
|14
|4
|3
|50%
|Steven Stamkos
|11
|4
|10
|14
|4
|2
|47.8%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Blackhawks Stats & Trends
- The Blackhawks allow 3.4 goals per game (38 in total), 16th in the NHL.
- The Blackhawks have 26 goals this season (2.4 per game), 29th in the league.
- Defensively, the Blackhawks have given up 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have put up 22 goals during that time.
Blackhawks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Corey Perry
|11
|2
|5
|7
|6
|2
|-
|Connor Bedard
|11
|5
|2
|7
|4
|6
|39.7%
|Ryan Donato
|11
|3
|3
|6
|5
|9
|40.7%
|Nick Foligno
|11
|2
|3
|5
|3
|10
|53.3%
|Seth Jones
|11
|0
|5
|5
|9
|2
|-
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.