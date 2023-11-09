The Atlanta Hawks (4-3) hit the road in Southeast Division action against the Orlando Magic (4-3) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET. The Hawks are 2.5-point favorites in the game, the first matchup between the teams this season. The matchup's point total is 232.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Magic vs. Hawks Odds & Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Mexico City Arena in Mexico City, Mexico

Mexico City Arena in Mexico City, Mexico TV: NBA TV, BSFL, and BSSE

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Hawks -2.5 232.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Magic Betting Records & Stats

Every Orlando game this season has ended with a combined score under 232.5 points.

The average total for Orlando's games this season is 214 points, 18.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Orlando has a 5-2-0 record against the spread this year.

The Magic have come away with one win in the four contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Orlando has a record of 1-2 when it is set as the underdog by +115 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Orlando has a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Magic vs Hawks Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Magic vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 232.5 % of Games Over 232.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Hawks 5 71.4% 122 230.6 116.7 222.1 236.2 Magic 0 0% 108.6 230.6 105.4 222.1 222.4

Additional Magic Insights & Trends

The Magic put up 8.1 fewer points per game (108.6) than the Hawks give up (116.7).

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Magic vs. Hawks Betting Splits

Magic and Hawks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Magic 5-2 2-1 1-6 Hawks 3-4 0-2 4-3

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Magic vs. Hawks Point Insights

Magic Hawks 108.6 Points Scored (PG) 122 23 NBA Rank (PPG) 2 1-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 3-4 1-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 4-3 105.4 Points Allowed (PG) 116.7 3 NBA Rank (PAPG) 23 5-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 1-0 4-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 1-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.