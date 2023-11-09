The Orlando Magic (4-3) have four players currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to take on the Atlanta Hawks (4-3) on Thursday, November 9 at Mexico City Arena, with the opening tip at 9:30 PM ET.

In their last matchup on Monday, the Magic suffered a 117-102 loss to the Mavericks. Paolo Banchero scored a team-best 22 points for the Magic in the loss.

Orlando Magic Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jonathan Isaac PF Out Hamstring 5.5 3 0.5 Gary Harris SG Out Groin 7 3 0.5 Wendell Carter Jr. C Out Hand 8 8.5 1 Markelle Fultz PG Out Knee 9 3 4

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Hawks Injuries: Kobe Bufkin: Out (Thumb), Wesley Matthews: Out (Calf)

Magic vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Mexico City Arena in Mexico City, Mexico

Mexico City Arena in Mexico City, Mexico TV: NBA TV, BSFL, and BSSE

