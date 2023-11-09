Southeast Division foes square off when the Atlanta Hawks (4-3) visit the Orlando Magic (4-3) at Mexico City Arena on November 9, 2023. This is the first matchup between the squads this season.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Magic and Hawks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Magic vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Mexico City Arena in Mexico City, Mexico

Mexico City Arena in Mexico City, Mexico TV: NBA TV Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Magic vs Hawks Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Magic Stats Insights

The Magic's 45.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (48.3%).

The Magic are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at third.

The Magic score an average of 108.6 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than the 116.7 the Hawks give up to opponents.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Magic Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, the Magic averaged 5.8 more points per game at home (114.3) than on the road (108.5).

At home, the Magic conceded 114.7 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 113.2.

Beyond the arc, the Magic made fewer triples away (10.4 per game) than at home (11.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (32.7%) than at home (36.6%) as well.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Magic Injuries