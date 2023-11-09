Player prop betting options for Trae Young, Franz Wagner and others are available in the Atlanta Hawks-Orlando Magic matchup at Mexico City Arena on Thursday (starting at 9:30 PM ET).

Magic vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSFL, and BSSE

NBA TV, BSFL, and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Mexico City, Mexico

Mexico City, Mexico Venue: Mexico City Arena

NBA Props Today: Orlando Magic

Franz Wagner Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: -120) 3.5 (Over: +116) 1.5 (Over: -161)

Wagner's 21 points per game are 0.5 points more than Thursday's over/under.

His rebounding average -- 4.5 -- equals his over/under on Thursday.

Wagner has dished out 2.5 assists per game, which is 1.0 less than Thursday's over/under.

Wagner has made three three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Thursday (1.5).

Paolo Banchero Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -118) 7.5 (Over: +112) 4.5 (Over: -141) 0.5 (Over: -208)

The 21.5-point prop bet set for Paolo Banchero on Thursday is 8.5 higher than his season scoring average.

He averages 1.5 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Thursday of 7.5.

Banchero collects 4.5 assists per game, equal to his prop bet on Thursday.

He zero made three-pointers average is 0.5 lower than his over/under on Thursday.

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -118) 2.5 (Over: -149) 10.5 (Over: +114) 2.5 (Over: +140)

The 23.5-point total set for Young on Thursday is 2.2 more points than his per-game scoring average.

His per-game rebound average -- two -- is 0.5 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Thursday's game (2.5).

Young has averaged 10 assists per game, 0.5 less than Thursday's assist over/under (10.5).

Young has averaged 1.8 made three-pointers per game, 0.7 fewer than his over/under in Thursday's game (2.5).

Dejounte Murray Props

Thursday's points prop for Dejounte Murray is 21.5. That is 0.2 more than his season average.

He pulls down 4.3 rebounds per game, 0.2 less than his prop bet on Thursday.

Murray's assist average -- 5.5 per game -- is the same as Thursday's prop bet.

He drains one three-pointer per game, 0.5 fewer than his over/under on Thursday (1.5).

