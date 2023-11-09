Top Player Prop Bets for Magic vs. Hawks on November 9, 2023
Player prop betting options for Trae Young, Franz Wagner and others are available in the Atlanta Hawks-Orlando Magic matchup at Mexico City Arena on Thursday (starting at 9:30 PM ET).
Magic vs. Hawks Game Info
- Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSFL, and BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Mexico City, Mexico
- Venue: Mexico City Arena
Sportsbook Promo Codes
NBA Props Today: Orlando Magic
Franz Wagner Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|20.5 (Over: -115)
|4.5 (Over: -120)
|3.5 (Over: +116)
|1.5 (Over: -161)
- Wagner's 21 points per game are 0.5 points more than Thursday's over/under.
- His rebounding average -- 4.5 -- equals his over/under on Thursday.
- Wagner has dished out 2.5 assists per game, which is 1.0 less than Thursday's over/under.
- Wagner has made three three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Thursday (1.5).
Paolo Banchero Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|21.5 (Over: -118)
|7.5 (Over: +112)
|4.5 (Over: -141)
|0.5 (Over: -208)
- The 21.5-point prop bet set for Paolo Banchero on Thursday is 8.5 higher than his season scoring average.
- He averages 1.5 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Thursday of 7.5.
- Banchero collects 4.5 assists per game, equal to his prop bet on Thursday.
- He zero made three-pointers average is 0.5 lower than his over/under on Thursday.
NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks
Trae Young Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|23.5 (Over: -118)
|2.5 (Over: -149)
|10.5 (Over: +114)
|2.5 (Over: +140)
- The 23.5-point total set for Young on Thursday is 2.2 more points than his per-game scoring average.
- His per-game rebound average -- two -- is 0.5 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Thursday's game (2.5).
- Young has averaged 10 assists per game, 0.5 less than Thursday's assist over/under (10.5).
- Young has averaged 1.8 made three-pointers per game, 0.7 fewer than his over/under in Thursday's game (2.5).
Dejounte Murray Props
- Thursday's points prop for Dejounte Murray is 21.5. That is 0.2 more than his season average.
- He pulls down 4.3 rebounds per game, 0.2 less than his prop bet on Thursday.
- Murray's assist average -- 5.5 per game -- is the same as Thursday's prop bet.
- He drains one three-pointer per game, 0.5 fewer than his over/under on Thursday (1.5).
