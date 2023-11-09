Player prop betting options for Trae Young, Franz Wagner and others are available in the Atlanta Hawks-Orlando Magic matchup at Mexico City Arena on Thursday (starting at 9:30 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Magic vs. Hawks Game Info

  • Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023
  • Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSFL, and BSSE
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Mexico City, Mexico
  • Venue: Mexico City Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Magic vs Hawks Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Orlando Magic

Franz Wagner Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
20.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: -120) 3.5 (Over: +116) 1.5 (Over: -161)
  • Wagner's 21 points per game are 0.5 points more than Thursday's over/under.
  • His rebounding average -- 4.5 -- equals his over/under on Thursday.
  • Wagner has dished out 2.5 assists per game, which is 1.0 less than Thursday's over/under.
  • Wagner has made three three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Thursday (1.5).

Get Wagner gear at Fanatics!

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Paolo Banchero Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
21.5 (Over: -118) 7.5 (Over: +112) 4.5 (Over: -141) 0.5 (Over: -208)
  • The 21.5-point prop bet set for Paolo Banchero on Thursday is 8.5 higher than his season scoring average.
  • He averages 1.5 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Thursday of 7.5.
  • Banchero collects 4.5 assists per game, equal to his prop bet on Thursday.
  • He zero made three-pointers average is 0.5 lower than his over/under on Thursday.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
23.5 (Over: -118) 2.5 (Over: -149) 10.5 (Over: +114) 2.5 (Over: +140)
  • The 23.5-point total set for Young on Thursday is 2.2 more points than his per-game scoring average.
  • His per-game rebound average -- two -- is 0.5 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Thursday's game (2.5).
  • Young has averaged 10 assists per game, 0.5 less than Thursday's assist over/under (10.5).
  • Young has averaged 1.8 made three-pointers per game, 0.7 fewer than his over/under in Thursday's game (2.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Dejounte Murray Props
  • Thursday's points prop for Dejounte Murray is 21.5. That is 0.2 more than his season average.
  • He pulls down 4.3 rebounds per game, 0.2 less than his prop bet on Thursday.
  • Murray's assist average -- 5.5 per game -- is the same as Thursday's prop bet.
  • He drains one three-pointer per game, 0.5 fewer than his over/under on Thursday (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.