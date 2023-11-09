How to Watch North Florida vs. Charleston Southern on TV or Live Stream - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (1-0) take on the North Florida Ospreys (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on ESPN+.
North Florida vs. Charleston Southern Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
North Florida Stats Insights
- The Ospreys' 45.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.5 percentage points lower than the Buccaneers gave up to their opponents (46%).
- North Florida compiled a 9-4 straight up record in games it shot above 46% from the field.
- The Ospreys were the 241st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Buccaneers finished 72nd.
- The Ospreys scored only 1.8 more points per game last year (76.2) than the Buccaneers allowed (74.4).
- North Florida went 12-4 last season when it scored more than 74.4 points.
North Florida Home & Away Comparison
- North Florida averaged 82.3 points per game at home last season, and 71.7 away.
- The Ospreys allowed fewer points at home (69.3 per game) than away (84) last season.
- At home, North Florida knocked down 11.6 trifectas per game last season, 2.3 more than it averaged away (9.3). North Florida's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (41%) than away (32.7%).
North Florida Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Coastal Georgia
|W 92-55
|UNF Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ Charleston Southern
|-
|The Buc Dome
|11/13/2023
|@ South Carolina State
|-
|Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
|11/16/2023
|Presbyterian
|-
|UNF Arena
