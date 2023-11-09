Thursday's contest that pits the North Florida Ospreys (1-0) versus the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (1-0) at The Buc Dome is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 76-74 in favor of North Florida. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 9.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

North Florida vs. Charleston Southern Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: North Charleston, South Carolina

North Charleston, South Carolina Venue: The Buc Dome

North Florida vs. Charleston Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: North Florida 76, Charleston Southern 74

Spread & Total Prediction for North Florida vs. Charleston Southern

Computer Predicted Spread: North Florida (-1.9)

North Florida (-1.9) Computer Predicted Total: 149.8

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Florida Performance Insights

North Florida ranked 68th in the country with 76.2 points per contest last season, but on defense it lagged behind, giving up 77.6 points per game (13th-worst in college basketball).

With 30.8 boards per game, the Ospreys were 241st in the country. They allowed 33.6 rebounds per contest, which ranked 319th in college basketball.

North Florida ranked 169th in the nation with 13.1 assists per game.

The Ospreys ranked 160th in the country at 11.7 turnovers per game, but they forced 9.6 turnovers per game, which ranked 16th-worst in college basketball.

The Ospreys ranked top-25 last year in three-point shooting, fourth-best in college basketball with 10.4 three-pointers per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 49th with a 36.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

North Florida was 100th in the country with 6.6 three-pointers allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 274th with a 35.2% shooting percentage allowed from downtown.

When it comes to shot breakdown, North Florida took 52.1% two-pointers (accounting for 61.4% of the team's buckets) and 47.9% from beyond the arc (38.6%).

