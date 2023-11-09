The South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-0) face the South Florida Bulls (0-0) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Yuengling Center. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

South Florida vs. South Carolina State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Florida Stats Insights

  • The Bulls made 44.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 5.3 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs allowed to their opponents (49.9%).
  • South Florida went 6-0 when it shot higher than 49.9% from the field.
  • The Bulls were the 74th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bulldogs ranked 210th.
  • Last year, the Bulls put up 72 points per game, 11.8 fewer points than the 83.8 the Bulldogs gave up.
  • South Florida went 3-1 last season when scoring more than 83.8 points.

South Florida Home & Away Comparison

  • South Florida scored 71.2 points per game at home last season. Away from home, it fared better on offense, averaging 74.8 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Bulls were better at home last season, giving up 69.3 points per game, compared to 76.4 in road games.
  • When playing at home, South Florida made 1.2 fewer three-pointers per game (6.9) than in road games (8.1). It also sported a lower three-point percentage at home (32%) compared to on the road (37.1%).

South Florida Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/9/2023 South Carolina State - Yuengling Center
11/15/2023 Central Michigan - Yuengling Center
11/19/2023 Northern Iowa - Yuengling Center

