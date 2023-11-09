The South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-0) face the South Florida Bulls (0-0) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Yuengling Center. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

South Florida vs. South Carolina State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida

Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Florida Stats Insights

The Bulls made 44.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 5.3 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs allowed to their opponents (49.9%).

South Florida went 6-0 when it shot higher than 49.9% from the field.

The Bulls were the 74th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bulldogs ranked 210th.

Last year, the Bulls put up 72 points per game, 11.8 fewer points than the 83.8 the Bulldogs gave up.

South Florida went 3-1 last season when scoring more than 83.8 points.

South Florida Home & Away Comparison

South Florida scored 71.2 points per game at home last season. Away from home, it fared better on offense, averaging 74.8 points per contest.

Defensively the Bulls were better at home last season, giving up 69.3 points per game, compared to 76.4 in road games.

When playing at home, South Florida made 1.2 fewer three-pointers per game (6.9) than in road games (8.1). It also sported a lower three-point percentage at home (32%) compared to on the road (37.1%).

South Florida Upcoming Schedule