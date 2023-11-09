South Florida vs. South Carolina State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 9
The South Florida Bulls (0-0) battle the South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the South Florida vs. South Carolina State matchup.
South Florida vs. South Carolina State Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
South Florida vs. South Carolina State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|South Florida Moneyline
|South Carolina State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|South Florida (-17.5)
|149.5
|-2500
|+1150
|FanDuel
|South Florida (-17.5)
|149.5
|-4000
|+1260
South Florida vs. South Carolina State Betting Trends (2022-23)
- South Florida won 15 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 14 times.
- Bulls games hit the over 19 out of 29 times last season.
- South Carolina State covered 13 times in 27 games with a spread last year.
- Last season, 15 of the Bulldogs' games went over the point total.
