Can we expect Tanner Jeannot finding the back of the net when the Tampa Bay Lightning clash with the Chicago Blackhawks at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Tanner Jeannot score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Jeannot stats and insights

In two of 13 games this season, Jeannot has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Blackhawks.

Jeannot has picked up one assist on the power play.

He has a 10.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 38 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.8 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.

Jeannot recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/7/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 9:31 Away W 5-3 11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 8:57 Away L 6-5 OT 11/4/2023 Senators 0 0 0 10:17 Away W 6-4 11/2/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:36 Away L 4-2 10/30/2023 Kraken 2 1 1 13:47 Home L 4-3 OT 10/26/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:21 Home W 6-0 10/24/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:09 Home W 3-0 10/21/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:08 Home L 4-3 OT 10/19/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 12:24 Home W 4-3 10/17/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 14:44 Away L 3-2 OT

Lightning vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

