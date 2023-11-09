Will Victor Hedman Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on November 9?
The Tampa Bay Lightning's upcoming contest versus the Chicago Blackhawks is slated for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Victor Hedman find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Victor Hedman score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Hedman stats and insights
- In three of 13 games this season, Hedman has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Blackhawks.
- On the power play, Hedman has accumulated one goal and four assists.
- He takes 2.0 shots per game, and converts 11.5% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- The Blackhawks have given up 38 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.8 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Hedman recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/7/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|0
|2
|24:04
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/6/2023
|Maple Leafs
|3
|1
|2
|24:02
|Away
|L 6-5 OT
|11/4/2023
|Senators
|2
|1
|1
|24:46
|Away
|W 6-4
|11/2/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|23:09
|Away
|L 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|25:24
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/26/2023
|Sharks
|2
|0
|2
|21:15
|Home
|W 6-0
|10/24/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|22:17
|Home
|W 3-0
|10/21/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|26:06
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/19/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|23:17
|Home
|W 4-3
|10/17/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|28:19
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Lightning vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.