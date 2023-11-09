The Tampa Bay Lightning's upcoming contest versus the Chicago Blackhawks is slated for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Victor Hedman find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Victor Hedman score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

Hedman stats and insights

In three of 13 games this season, Hedman has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Blackhawks.

On the power play, Hedman has accumulated one goal and four assists.

He takes 2.0 shots per game, and converts 11.5% of them.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks have given up 38 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.8 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.

Hedman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/7/2023 Canadiens 2 0 2 24:04 Away W 5-3 11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 3 1 2 24:02 Away L 6-5 OT 11/4/2023 Senators 2 1 1 24:46 Away W 6-4 11/2/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 23:09 Away L 4-2 10/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 25:24 Home L 4-3 OT 10/26/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 21:15 Home W 6-0 10/24/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 22:17 Home W 3-0 10/21/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 26:06 Home L 4-3 OT 10/19/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 23:17 Home W 4-3 10/17/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 28:19 Away L 3-2 OT

Lightning vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

