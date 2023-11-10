If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Brevard County, Florida, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

Other Games in Florida This Week

Brevard County, Florida High School Football Games This Week

TBD at Merritt Island Christian HS

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on November 10

4:00 PM ET on November 10 Location: Merritt Island, FL

Merritt Island, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Vero Beach High School at Heritage High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10

7:00 PM ET on November 10 Location: Palm Bay, FL

Palm Bay, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Eustis High School at Cocoa High School