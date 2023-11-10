If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Clay County, Florida, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Florida This Week

Clay County, Florida High School Football Games This Week

Keystone Heights High School at Yulee HS

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10

7:00 PM ET on November 10 Location: Yulee, FL

Yulee, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Middleburg HS at St Augustine High School