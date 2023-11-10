Friday's contest between the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-0) and the USC Trojans (1-0) at Galen Center has a projected final score of 78-70 based on our computer prediction, with FGCU securing the victory. Game time is at 10:00 PM ET on November 10.

The Eagles are coming off of an 80-58 victory against Brown in their last game on Monday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

FGCU vs. USC Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Galen Center in Los Angeles, California

Galen Center in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

FGCU vs. USC Score Prediction

Prediction: FGCU 78, USC 70

Other ASUN Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

FGCU Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Eagles outscored opponents by 20.8 points per game last season (scoring 77.4 points per game to rank 18th in college basketball while giving up 56.6 per outing to rank 22nd in college basketball) and had a +770 scoring differential overall.

FGCU averaged 6.2 more points in ASUN action (83.6) than overall (77.4).

At home the Eagles put up 76.3 points per game last season, 4.0 fewer points than they averaged on the road (80.3).

FGCU allowed fewer points at home (51.7 per game) than away (58.7) last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.