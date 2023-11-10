The Kennesaw State Owls (1-0) play the Florida State Seminoles (0-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. It starts at 6:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Florida State vs. Kennesaw State Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida
  • TV: ACC Network Extra

Florida State Stats Insights

  • The Seminoles shot 43.6% from the field last season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 43% the Owls allowed to opponents.
  • Florida State had a 9-8 straight-up record in games it shot better than 43% from the field.
  • The Owls ranked 192nd in rebounding in college basketball. The Seminoles finished 327th.
  • Last year, the 69.3 points per game the Seminoles scored were only 0.3 more points than the Owls allowed (69).
  • Florida State went 9-6 last season when scoring more than 69 points.

Florida State Home & Away Comparison

  • Florida State scored 71.6 points per game in home games last season, compared to 68.5 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 3.1 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Seminoles ceded 74.2 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 79.4.
  • Florida State made 6.4 three-pointers per game with a 31.5% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.5 fewer threes and 5% points worse than it averaged on the road (6.9, 36.5%).

Florida State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Kennesaw State - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
11/13/2023 Central Michigan - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
11/17/2023 @ Florida - Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

