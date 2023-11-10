Florida State vs. Kennesaw State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 10
The Florida State Seminoles (0-0) and the Kennesaw State Owls (1-0) meet at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra. The game has no line set.
Florida State vs. Kennesaw State Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network Extra
- Where: Tallahassee, Florida
- Venue: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Florida State Betting Records & Stats
- Florida State put together a 10-17-0 record against the spread last season.
- Florida State covered the spread less often than Kennesaw State last year, tallying an ATS record of 10-17-0, compared to the 20-9-0 mark of the Owls.
Florida State vs. Kennesaw State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Florida State
|69.3
|144.3
|76.2
|145.2
|143.7
|Kennesaw State
|75
|144.3
|69
|145.2
|143.1
Additional Florida State Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 69.3 points per game the Seminoles scored were only 0.3 more points than the Owls allowed (69).
- Florida State went 6-5 against the spread and 9-6 overall last season when scoring more than 69 points.
Florida State vs. Kennesaw State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Florida State
|10-17-0
|15-14-0
|Kennesaw State
|20-9-0
|17-12-0
Florida State vs. Kennesaw State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Florida State
|Kennesaw State
|5-11
|Home Record
|15-1
|4-7
|Away Record
|10-6
|6-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-4-0
|3-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|11-4-0
|71.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|80.4
|68.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|71.2
|7-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|10-2-0
|7-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-8-0
