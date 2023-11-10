The Virginia Cavaliers (1-0) square off against the Florida Gators (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on ACC Network.

Florida vs. Virginia Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ACCN

Florida Stats Insights

The Gators' 43.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.1 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers allowed to their opponents (41.5%).

Florida put together a 14-6 straight up record in games it shot over 41.5% from the field.

The Cavaliers ranked 297th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Gators ranked 278th.

The Gators averaged 10.7 more points per game last year (71.2) than the Cavaliers allowed their opponents to score (60.5).

Florida went 16-9 last season when it scored more than 60.5 points.

Florida Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Florida averaged 11 more points per game at home (75.9) than away (64.9).

In 2022-23, the Gators allowed 2.8 fewer points per game at home (67.1) than away (69.9).

Beyond the arc, Florida drained fewer triples away (5.4 per game) than at home (7.6) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (25.7%) than at home (37.1%) as well.

Florida Upcoming Schedule