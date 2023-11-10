The Virginia Cavaliers (1-0) go up against the Florida Gators (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network.

Florida vs. Virginia Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Florida vs. Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Florida vs. Virginia Betting Trends (2022-23)

Florida went 14-14-0 ATS last year.

The Gators covered the spread five times last year (5-7 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

Virginia covered 12 times in 30 games with a spread last season.

A total of 15 Cavaliers games last season went over the point total.

Florida Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 Florida, based on its national championship odds (+6000), ranks much higher (26th in the country) than it does in our computer ranking (114th).

Based on its moneyline odds, Florida has a 1.6% chance of winning the national championship.

