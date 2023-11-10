Florida vs. Virginia November 10 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Florida Gators (1-0) will play the Virginia Cavaliers (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This contest is available via ACC Network.
Florida vs. Virginia Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Florida (-1.5)
- Total: 135.5
- TV: ACC Network
Florida Top Players (2022-23)
- Colin Castleton: 16.0 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 3.0 BLK
- Will Richard: 10.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Kyle Lofton: 8.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Riley Kugel: 9.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Myreon Jones: 5.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
Virginia Top Players (2022-23)
- Reece Beekman: 9.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Kihei Clark: 10.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jayden Gardner: 12.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Armaan Franklin: 12.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ben Vander Plas: 7.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
Florida vs. Virginia Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Florida Rank
|Florida AVG
|Virginia AVG
|Virginia Rank
|186th
|71.2
|Points Scored
|67.8
|276th
|132nd
|68.6
|Points Allowed
|60.5
|6th
|171st
|31.9
|Rebounds
|29.6
|298th
|278th
|7.4
|Off. Rebounds
|7.0
|297th
|256th
|6.7
|3pt Made
|6.7
|256th
|249th
|12.2
|Assists
|15.7
|24th
|72nd
|10.8
|Turnovers
|8.1
|2nd
