    • Hillsborough County, Florida High School Football Games This Week

    Fletcher High School at Tampa Bay Tech High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Tampa, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Gaither High School at St. Petersburg High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: St. Petersburg, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Durant High School at Palm Harbor University HS

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Palm Harbor, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Berkeley Preparatory School at Middleton High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Tampa, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    East Bay High School at Largo High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Largo, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Wharton High School at Armwood High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Seffner, FL
    • Conference: 6A - District 10
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Tampa Catholic HS at T R Robinson High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Tampa, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Plant City HS at Plant High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Tampa, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Blake High School at Clearwater High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Clearwater, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Northeast High School - St. Petersburg at Hillsborough High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Tampa, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Riverview High School - Riverview at Sumner High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Riverview, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

